Nanny cam at home catches federal agent smelling girl's underwear

(KNXV NEWS) A former federal law enforcement officer, accused of having a sexual motive for smelling a girl's dirty underwear in her bedroom, will be allowed to serve unsupervised probation.

Deputy U.S. Marshal David Timothy Moon, 50, was touring a Phoenix home for sale last May.

While his real estate agent was in another room, Moon went inside a 3-year-old girl's bedroom, according to a police report. He focused on the laundry hamper in the corner. He dug through the dirty laundry and pulled out what appeared to be the girl's underwear.

