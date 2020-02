(KVII) A Navajo Code Talker has passed away at the age of 96.

Joe Vandever, Sr. died in Haystack, New Mexico on Friday from health complications, according to his family.

"The Navajo people have lost another great warrior who sacrificed more than we’ll ever know to defend our country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. "We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and many other loved ones."

