I need some help answering a few questions

What's the difference between government-controlled news media and corporate news media that monolithically supports big government?

What's the difference between Big Tech employing "fact checkers" to weed out and de-platform misinformation, rather than requesting political approval for the information they leave on their servers?

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act says that government will protect Big Tech from lawsuits over content, provided they do not exercise editorial control over the content posted on their servers. How is it that they can remove content they don't like, and promote content they do like, and still be protected from lawsuits?

How is it that Big Tech can make up their own rules, because they are made up of private firms, but a Christian baker can be legally harassed by the state and sued out of existence for having a religious conviction that does not permit him or her to bake a homosexual-glorifying wedding cake?

How is it that the Fourth Amendment specifically prohibits government searches of our private papers and communications without a warrant based upon evidence of a crime that we are supposed to have committed, but that same government routinely collects all our communications and stores them forever, reviewing them whenever they please?

TRENDING: Judge turns Hunter Biden's own argument against him, demands he appear in court

How is it that a coup against a new president by senior federal law enforcement, Justice Department lawyers and intelligence agencies of the previous administration has yet to produce one single hanging of a guilty party? Is there any other nation that doesn't punish a coup attempt by the losers against the winners? If there is no punishment, will they try again? Do they really want Americans to take care of this by themselves?

Why are unions allowed to run local, state and federal governments for their own benefit? What value do union rules in the workplace provide to taxpayers? What value do unions provide to one political party? What political ideology do unions support? Did JFK legalize federal unions with an executive order? Why? Can government be de-unionized with an executive order? Why do dead people universally vote for candidates of one political party? Why does the leadership of one political party make voter registration by illegal inhabitants compulsory? Why does the same political party's government officials prohibit removal of non-citizens who have committed crimes against citizens?

What would happen if after the 2020 elections, one political party held almost every national, state and local government office in the land?

What would happen if God, the Pledge of Allegiance, liberty, America's true history, the benefits of capitalism over socialism and the basics of true education that are the foundation for lifelong learning were once again taught in our public schools?

What if the Christian church in America stopped focusing on saving itself and took the Word of God at its word? What if the church stopped huddling inside its buildings on Sundays and went out into the world during the week, instead of waiting for the end of the world? What if they did what Jesus did, engaging with people where they were, instead of studying theology – which is man's view of God – week after week?

Would the world be any different, if we all did something different?

Are news and faith beginning to fit together? Reconnaissance, Behind Enemy Lines, Absolution: The Singularity