How the neo-Marxists destabilized the West

The West changed completely in the 1960s. The neo-Marxist student revolution implemented a full frontal attack on all traditional values and slowly broke down the very fabric of Western unity and stability.

This may not have been the intent of the naive youngsters who were thrilled at the prospect of free sex and drugs. They probably somehow believed in the stupid notion that "freedom" equals lack of personal responsibility and that an atheist utopia would somehow rise from the anarchist New Left way of life.

Repression of free speech, tolerance and respect for plurality has since become the trademark of the New Left.

In "A Critique of Pure Tolerance," Herbert Marcuse, the father of the 1960s student rebellion, a neo-Marxist follower of the Frankfurt School, defined how majority views are to be crudely oppressed in order to push the deconstruction of traditional values.

Marcuse's shocking words reveal the authoritarianism in the New Left pursuit, prescribing repression of large parts of the population as a means to forcefully silence opposition and achieve the desired goal: to revolutionize the West according to the neo-Marxist ideology. While pretending to be tolerant, intolerance was implemented.

In the 1960s, we came full circle in completing Karl Marx objective in "The Communist Manifesto" from 1848, to "melt the solid into air."

The bourgeoisie Marx, who portrayed himself as a proletarian, opposed the feudal, landowner structures in the class struggle he is so famous for.

A revolutionary bourgeoisie was idealized, in a sense, as a means to override the much criticized feudalism with a new class.

This new class was to take control over the economic structures, the political power and the nation state.

It is precisely what culminated in the implementation of the atheist New Left social revolution.

Scrapped were the Christian-Jewish commandments, the very values that once made the West great. These ideals emphasized trustworthiness, honesty, fidelity, personal responsibility, humility, moderation and love of neighbor.

Marriage as a vital institution in society was dropped. Hedonism and the pursuit of pleasure were implemented as well as the surge for legalizing drugs, thereby weakening the population.

This fitted, by the way, the capitalists who could now pursue the billion-dollar porn and drug industries with the help of the liberal neo-Marxists.

Personal responsibility was toned down, with a stronger emphasis on the government, which also suited capitalist owners. With the Protestant ethic out of the way, it became easier to control the media, politicians and state funds (taxpayers' money).

No wonder the 1% capitalist owners today go hand in hand with the New Left Democrats in breaking down national barriers and pursuing globalist world dominion.

No system has been better at quenching diversity, plurality and respect for difference of opinion than socialism. It has been the very method to control the population to the benefit of a small, radical elite.

Furthermore, a major weakness in both Marxism and neo-Marxism is the assumption that after radically removing one ruling class the next class will be better.

The naive thought that a neo-Marxist, progressive ruling class would automatically "selflessly serve the people" has been a central flaw in New Left thinking.

Power fluctuates; it is not static to one group. Removing one bourgeoisie class simply replaces it with another.

The New Left failed to reflect upon the fact that power corrupts whoever is in power, whether the old feudalists, renaissance businessmen or the Marxists.

And sadly, as a result of the New Left becoming the new bourgeoisie, i.e., the new tyrannical lords, the conditions for the working class worsened, as jobs were outsourced to the East with no redistribution of wealth at home. In the U.S., you have to go back to the mid-'80s to find the height of middle-class living standards.

Man seems to always want more. Unless a leader restrains himself, requiring moderation, selflessness and justice for the citizens, he may end up doing exactly the same as his predecessor: abuse power.

The remedy needed is on ethical grounds: To avoid being the new tyrant, he must have the people's best interest at heart. And here, yet another massive flaw in the neo-Marxist New Left: Precisely the traditional values that could have produced better leaders have been thrown overboard.

The very historical Western ideals of moderation, hard work, saving money, and refraining from selfishness in a society where honesty, fidelity, the fear of God, and trustworthiness were the goal, has been scrapped.

The 1960s New Left movement has been a massive failure that may mark the end point of Western cultural greatness.