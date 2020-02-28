New BBC drama depicts blacks as slavemasters, whites as slaves

(SUMMIT NEWS) A new BBC drama series set in London depicts a “dystopian” alternate society where blacks are slavemasters and whites are slaves.

The show, which features controversial ‘woke’ rapper Stormzy, is called Noughts & Crosses and is based on a series of novels by Malorie Blackman.

The plot showcases “an alternative history in which African people had gained a technological and organisational advantage over the European people, rather than the other way around.”

