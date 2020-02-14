SECTIONS
New film claims Tupac Shakur is alive and well in New Mexico

'This is not a fiction. This is facts through certain people I know'

(PAGE SIX) A new film claims that gunned-down rapper Tupac Shakur is actually alive and well — living as part of a Native American tribe in New Mexico.

The dramatized documentary “2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC” says the “Thug 4 Life” rapper was informed about the planned hit on him when he arrived in Las Vegas in September 1996.

It allowed him to plant a body double in Death Row Record label boss Suge Knight’s car, still ending up in University Medical Center but escaping, filmmaker Rick Boss told KTNV.

