New Jersey just raised its threat level for white supremacists to 'high'

(CNN) White supremacists are officially more of a threat to New Jersey than both ISIS and al Qaeda, according to state security officials.

In New Jersey's annual Terrorism Threat Assessment report, released Friday, the state raised the threat level for white supremacist extremists to "high" -- the topmost category for threat levels for any extremist group there.

The only other threat listed as high as white supremacist extremists are homegrown violent extremists, who also held the top place in 2019's report.

White supremacists were previously listed as a moderate threat, along with ISIS.

