New outrage? Assigning kids Spanish names in Spanish class

(COLLEGE FIX) -- The latest foray into the culture wars comes from Education Week which on Thursday asked if students in Spanish classes should be assigned Spanish names.

It’s long been a practice that students who take Spanish get a Spanish name to use in class because “it’s a great way to immerse students in the language.” However, it’s 2020, and “there has been a growing pushback among some educators, who say it can be culturally insensitive and put some students in an uncomfortable position,” according to the article.

The piece claims the debate on this issue “resurfaced” after Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told the “largest immigrant organization” in Nevada (the Culinary Union) that she was given the name “Elena” in her 4th grade Spanish class. Aside from the fact that this came off as cringe-worthy pandering (4th grade??), note Klobuchar said “given.”

