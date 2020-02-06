SECTIONS
All New Yorkers banned from 'Trusted Traveler' programs

Move comes after state allows illegal aliens to get drivers licenses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2020 at 9:11am
(DAILY MAIL) -- The Trump Administration has banned New York residents from applying for Global Entry and many other trusted traveler programs in response to a new law that gives illegal immigrants driving licenses.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad announced the dramatic freeze on applicants wanting faster border crossings after President Trump slammed 'left-wing states' that 'release dangerous criminal aliens to prey upon the public' in his State of the Union address.

The Green Light Law is a sanctuary policy that allows undocumented migrants to apply for a license using a passport from their home country rather than a US document.

Read the full story ›

