All New Yorkers banned from 'Trusted Traveler' programs

(DAILY MAIL) -- The Trump Administration has banned New York residents from applying for Global Entry and many other trusted traveler programs in response to a new law that gives illegal immigrants driving licenses.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad announced the dramatic freeze on applicants wanting faster border crossings after President Trump slammed 'left-wing states' that 'release dangerous criminal aliens to prey upon the public' in his State of the Union address.

The Green Light Law is a sanctuary policy that allows undocumented migrants to apply for a license using a passport from their home country rather than a US document.

Read the full story ›