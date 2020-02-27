Newly proposed bill in California would require stores' toy aisles to be gender-neutral

(THE BLAZE) As California faces a major homeless crisis, skyrocketing taxes, and serious affordable housing issues, a California state legislator is focused on issues that truly matter: gender-neutral toy aisles.

According to KRON-TV in San Francisco, a new California law would require retailers to have gender-neutral sections inside of their stores.

Proposed by Assemblyman Evan Low (D), Assembly Bill 2826 would apply to retail department stores with over 500 employees. If passed, the law would eliminate boys and girls aisles, and require that children's toys be offered in one, gender-neutral section inside the store.

Read the full story ›