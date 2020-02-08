No need to fly flag on Prince Andrew's birthday, councils told

(LONDON GUARDIAN) The British government has changed the policy of flying flags on royal birthdays, with local authorities no longer required to raise the Union Flag for Prince Andrew.

Officials earlier said they were considering how the policy applied “in changing circumstances, such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties”, according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The government later said it would be advising councils “that there is no requirement to fly flags on the 19th February following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future”.

