No safety net: 2 in 5 would struggle to pay off $400 bill

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — You would be hard pressed to find anyone, no matter how well off they may be, who wouldn’t mind a few more zeroes in their bank statement. That being said, the amount of Americans with a small amount of savings, or no savings account at all, is quite shocking.

According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. citizens, just one in four Americans have enough savings to cover no more than two months of bills. In the event of unexpected unemployment, or a family emergency, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of financial breathing room. Moreover, another 25% of the survey’s respondents reported not even owning a savings account.

Despite these troubling findings, the survey, which was commissioned by Chase, also noted that 85% of respondents at least recognize that consistently saving money is a key aspect of achieving their financial goals. On that subject, four out of five Americans admitted that they could use some guidance or advice on how to maximize their saving efforts.

