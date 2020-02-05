Nothing better than listening to a Trump State of the Union

Listening to Donald Trump give a State of the Union address is good for the soul.

Some might call is divisive.

I don't understand why that would be.

He started out highlighting his "launching the great American comeback" and painting an American future blazing bright.

But Nancy Pelosi opened her mail. And looked distracted.

Meanwhile, a virtuoso, our president, was at work.

"The years of economic decay are over," he said. "The days of our country being used, taken advantage of, and even scorned by other nations are long behind us. Gone too are the broken promises, jobless recoveries, tired platitudes, and constant excuses for the depletion of American wealth, power, and prestige."

He did a better job of uniting than anyone could.

"In just 3 short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny," the president said. "We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back! I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been. Our military is completely rebuilt, with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world – and it is not even close. Our borders are secure. Our families are flourishing. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored. And for all these reasons, I say to the people of our great country, and to the Members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is stronger than ever before!"

I kept wondering why, as he told the story, Democrats just shook their heads.

More great news from the speech:

Since my election, we have created 7 million new jobs – 5 million more than government experts projected during the previous administration.

The unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century.

Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country. If we had not reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witness to America's great economic success.

The unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Asian-Americans have reached the lowest levels in history. African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low.

African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded.

The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years – and last year, women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added.

The veterans' unemployment rate dropped to a record low.

The unemployment rate for disabled Americans has reached an all-time low.

Etc., etc., etc.

That was enough to get his speech ripped up by the speaker of the House.

And what about the moments that lifted our spirits? They failed to make the Democrats happy.

They couldn't be excited about anything Trump talked about … not affordable prescription drugs … not Americans freed from the wrath of opioids … definitely not the Medal of Freedom to brighten Rush Limbaugh's day.

And certainly not this line:

"Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God!"

I have a prediction about President Trump.

He's going to get reelected this year. BIG TIME. But our nation will remain divided. Why? Because there is a gaping disconnect from reality for too many people. Millions of us "get it" when we see America succeed. But not Nancy Pelosi. Not Charles Schumer. Not the other nattering nabobs.

Not California, or New York or Illinois.

But for countless Americans, President Trump's soul-stirring address tonight struck a chord and warmed our hearts. Too bad the nabobs can't share that warmth with us.