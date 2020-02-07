Nunes warns GOP the media are their 'enemy'

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a key player in U.S. House efforts to uncover corruption in the Obama administration, is warning his fellow GOP members to avoid the media.

"They are assassins," he said Thursday night in interview with Laura Ingraham on the Fox News Channel's "Ingraham Angle."

"The most important thing the president has done ... he's finally outed the media," Nunes said.

"The media in this town has been corrupt. And it took someone like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell to where they'll just openly go out and tweet about it late at night," the congressman said.

"They get drunk, they send drunk tweets out. They're vicious to him and Republicans. I continue to try to get Republicans in the capital to wake up," said Nunes.

"We should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins. They are working for the other team," he said.

See the interview:

Nunes said the solution is for Republicans to take back the House majority this fall.

"You have to fight. Part of that fight includes not saying stupid things and cooperating with the media who are working with the Democrats," he said.