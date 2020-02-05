SECTIONS
NYC busybodies tell store what it can and can't sell

Robby Soave: Agency is claiming vast new powers to police a private entity's behavior

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2020 at 6:25pm
(REASON) -- The New York City Commission on Human Rights, an oversight agency that monitors compliance with the city's incredibly broad anti-discrimination law, has ordered the fashion company Prada to stop selling certain toy dolls—described by many as racist caricatures akin to blackface—and send its employees to sensitivity training.

In doing so, the overzealous agency is claiming vast new powers to police a private entity's behavior. Unfortunately, Prada is meekly submitting to the commission's demands, and other companies—including Dior and Gucci—are facing similar inquisitions.

This is just the latest in a series of power grabs on the part of the commission, which has vastly exceeded its authority and now represents a serious threat to free expression in New York City.

