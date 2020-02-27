SECTIONS
Obama gets involved, demands anti-Biden ad be yanked

Says spot takes his words out of context in misleading attack

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2020 at 8:35pm
(WASHINGTON POST) -- Former president Barack Obama on Wednesday called on South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad from a super PAC supporting President Trump that uses Obama’s words out of context in a misleading attack on former vice president Joe Biden.

The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump group, circulated an ad that falsely suggests that words Obama spoke in the narration of his own book were meant to describe Biden.

The group, which placed a similar amount of anti-Biden advertising in Nevada earlier this month, reported to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday spending more than $250,000 in South Carolina to oppose Biden.

