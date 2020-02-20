Ocasio-Cortez jumps into full-strength Communism: 'Billionaires should not exist'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has jumped head first into full-strength Communism, which believes, "from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs," with her stated advocacy for the eradication of the ultra-wealthy.

"Billionaires should not exist," she said recently, in a comment lashing out at those individuals who succeed beyond most business owners' imagination, create vast wealth, many jobs, and large bank accounts for themselves.

It was Karl Marx who popularized the slogan that now is recognized as defining Communism.

In a time when ~60% of American workers make less than $40,000 a year, billionaires should not exist. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2020

.@AOC on why she’s “polarizing”: “Our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color.” Unlike others, "rich men are not the center of my universe." pic.twitter.com/kf1JZv5Ckx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2020

The Gateway Pundit pointed out Cortez, 30, was an economics major from Boston University who was tending bar.

That was just before she was elected to Congress from her far-left district.

She said, "Our political system is not designed for people like us. They're not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color."

She continued, during an interview:

"In a time when ~60% of American workers make less than $40,000 a year, billionaires should not exist. Also, billionaires don’t have a billion dollars because they 'work' thousands of times harder than the teacher or the single mom. They are billionaires because the stock market makes that money for them, which relies on profiteering off ... low wages, scrapped jobs, etc. (& if not this way, acquiring a billion dollars can also happen via monopoly power, low wages, rent-seeking behavior, not paying fair share of taxes, etc) We need worker-centered policies that reign (sic) in Wall Street and value work – including a TON of unvalued and undervalued work, like caregiving. The cost of system that concentrates a billion dollars in the hands of few powerful people is massive, devastating income inequality."

She charged that America's "entire political system revolves, frankly, around rich men."

Ocasio-Cortez regularly has created headlines that are not necessarily helpful to her party, since she was elected.

For example, she confirmed her party's impeachment campaign against President Trump is based on fear their candidates could not defeat him in the 2020 election.

She also previously made wild claims such as "the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change" and the nation has to spend trillions of dollars on her radical "Green New Deal."

And she has insisted on subpoenas for certain members of the Trump administration with security clearances because she feared they will be "putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs."

The Washington Examiner described her comment as an admission "that the Democrats' efforts to investigate President Trump are, in part, meant to prevent him from winning reelection in November 2020."

Actually, she has demanded the president's impeachment since even before she formally was added to Congress.

Her career in Congress has been littered with issues, including including a tax warrant issued in 2017 against a children's books publisher she launched.

She also has compared her election victory to a moon landing, vowed to "run train" in Congress, was fined for campaign-finance violations, was accused by Whoopi Goldberg of "pooping on people," accused President Trump of being "racist" and announced she needed a break to take care of herself.

And she said she wants more money than her $174,000 salary provides.

She also was schooled by an FBI agent on domestic terrorism, and accused by Twitter social-media aggregator Twitchy, of knowing so much "that's not right."

Once, during a hearing, she demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan explain why his company was involved in caging children.

He patiently explained the company wasn't engaged in any such activity.

She's also openly wondered whether it's OK "to still have children" in light of the world "ending in 12 years."

One major accomplishment, so far, in her congressional career is that she successfully waged a campaign to convince Amazon to cancel its plan for a second headquarters, in New York City, that would create 25,000 jobs.