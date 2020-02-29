Ocasio-Cortez unleashes on Christians

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has accused Christians of "weaponizing" the Bible to support "bigotry."

At a Democratic-led House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday about Trump's "religious liberty assault on LGBTQ rights," said Christians who justified slavery in the 19th century did the same, the Washington Examiner reported.

"It's very difficult to sit here and listen to arguments in the long history of this country of using Scripture and weaponizing and using Scripture to justify bigotry," she said. "White supremacists have done it. Those who justify slavery have done it. Those who fought against integration did it."

See her remarks:

She charged that the nation is writing bigotry into its laws.

"I am tired of communities of faith being weaponized and being mischaracterized because the only time religious freedom is invoked is in the name of bigotry and discrimination," she said.

"My faith commands me to treat [committee panelist] Mr. Minton as holy because he is sacred, because his life is sacred," she said. "There is nothing holy about rejecting medical care for people, no matter who they are, on the grounds of what their identity is. There is nothing holy about turning someone away from a hospital. There is nothing holy about rejecting a child from a family. There is nothing holy about writing discrimination into the law."

The Trump administration has argued against LGBTQ activists using the law to force Christians to violate their faith in several cases. The government this week argued in a Kentucky case that a "non-discrimination" ordinance cannot be used to force a wedding photographer to violate her Christian faith by advocating for same-sex ceremonies.

There have been several such rulings, including by the Supreme Court regarding a gay duo's demand that a Colorado baker endorse their ceremony with an artistic creation that would violate his faith.

The Obama administration created a list of scenarios in which LGBTQ activists were protected, and Trump has rolled back many of them.