'Octomom' posts photo of 'miracle' octuplets on their 11th birthday

'Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2020 at 10:06pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Natalie Suleman, known as "Octomom," posted a photo of her famous octuplets to commemorate their 11th birthday.

The mom of 14 became famous more than a decade ago when she gave birth to octuplets through in vitro fertilization (IVF). At the time she was already a mom to six other children--four sons and two daughters.

On Monday, Suleman, who Yahoo Entertainment notes used to go by Nadya, shared a snapshot of her eight kids posing at a long table wearing crowns to celebrate their birthday. Each one is holding up two fingers in a gesture meant to highlight their age, 11.

