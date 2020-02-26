SECTIONS
Ohio Dem arrested for bribery, extortion

Allegedly took $10,000 from source cooperating with FBI

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2020 at 9:31am
(FOX NEWS) -- A Cincinnati city councilwoman could face up to 50 years in prison after being arrested Tuesday on federal corruption charges, authorities say, according to reports.

Shortly after being taken into custody, Tamaya Dennard appeared in court in handcuffs and leg irons to face charges of honest services fraud, bribery and attempted extortion, FOX 19 of Cincinnati reported.

In one instance, a source linked to a downtown development project, who was cooperating with the FBI, handed Dennard a cashier’s check for $10,000.

