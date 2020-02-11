One Nation Under God – or MAGA is impossible

It's been a great week for Trump supporters. However, the sad tendency of conservatives is to follow a victory celebration with deescalation and diversion, while, if they were in our place, progressives would pile back in the war room to strategize how to press their advantage toward the next milestone on the path to their long-term goal.

Having an election to focus on gives conservatives a goal, too, and I've long maintained that President Trump will be reelected in a landslide. But having a short-term agenda of winning an election is no substitute for a genuine long-term vision for a truly secure and harmonious family-centered society in which people love their government for its efficiency and responsiveness and where the values of cooperation and mutual care of our fellow man are so common that today's pandemic of social crises is just a bad memory.

If we'd had THAT vision all along – the vision of "ordered liberty" cited by the founders – we wouldn't be on the precipice of national collapse today.

It is small consolation that the various Democratic factions are presently embroiled in civil war over whether the Biden Socialists, Bernie Communists, Buttgig Fascists, Warren Femi-Nazis, or some combination of these will lead the Blue Army in November. In the end, power-players without principles always follow the law of the political jungle: Might makes right. Be their vanguard Orcs, Uruk-hai, Trolls or Witches, you can be sure Mordor will be unified when the final battles unfold.

The great danger for conservatives is presuming that merely electing President Trump will save this republic. There is much he can do, but remember the lesson of King Josiah (2 Kings 22-23), the most righteous of all the Hebrew kings of the Old Testament: "Neither before nor after Josiah was there any king like him, who turned to the LORD with all his heart and with all his soul and with all his strength." During his reign, Josiah literally purged every agent and agenda of what we might call "the Deep State" from Israel. "… Nevertheless, the LORD did not turn away from the fury of His burning anger, which was kindled against Judah because of all that Manasseh had done to provoke Him to anger."

King Josiah was personally blessed for what he did, and the nation had a great reprieve while he reigned. Through Huldah the prophetess, God specifically told Josiah, "because your heart was tender and you humbled yourself before the LORD when you heard what I spoke against this place and against its people … Therefore I will indeed gather you to your fathers, and you will be gathered to your grave in peace. Your eyes will not see all the calamity that I will bring on this place."

In other words, the ultimate fate of the nation was in the hands of the people, not the king, and they themselves did not repent as Josiah had, and as the people of Nineveh did in Jonah 3:5-10: "When God saw [the true repentance of the Ninevites] – that they had turned from their evil ways – He relented from the disaster He had threatened to bring upon them."

What were the sins of Manasseh? They are explained in 2 Kings 21: "He did evil in the sight of the LORD by following the abominations of the nations that the LORD had driven out before the Israelites. For he rebuilt the high places that his father Hezekiah had destroyed, and he raised up altars for Baal. He made an Asherah pole, as King Ahab of Israel had done, and … In both courtyards of the house of the LORD, he built altars to all the host of heaven. He sacrificed his own son in the fire, practiced sorcery and divination, and consulted mediums and spiritists."

Without getting too graphic, Manasseh 1) revived the Canaanite religious cult of sexual perversion involving male and female prostitution on hilltops amidst giant phallic poles called Asherim, named for Asteroth (Ishtar), the goddess of fertility and female consort of Baal (Satan); 2) he revived the practice of child sacrifice, burning his own son to death; and 3) he led the nation away from the exclusive worship of Jehovah God in favor of polytheism (multiple gods and religions).

Importantly, these were the sins of Ahab in the Northern Kingdom (Israel) leading to God's desolation by Assyrian hands in 722 B.C. Thus, no surprise when God used the Babylonians in 576 B.C. to desolate the Southern Kingdom (Judah) for 70 years. Specifically, God stated regarding Manasseh's sins, "I will stretch out over Jerusalem the measuring line used against Samaria [Israel's capital] and the plumb line used against the house of Ahab, and I will wipe out Jerusalem as one wipes a dish – wiping it and turning it upside down."

Absent repentance, America faces the eventual, inevitable judgment of desolation for the same sins: widespread unchecked sexual perversion, child sacrifice through abortion – in numbers presumably far beyond the body count of the Canaanites – and the abandonment of the legal recognition of Jehovah God as sovereign over America in favor of SCOTUS-imposed polytheism since 1947. (We must restore the pre-'47 law of tolerance but not equality for atheism and false religions.)

As strongly as I support President Trump whom I consider him to be our modern equivalent of a judge of the Israelite republic, he cannot save us from these national sins, and frankly, he does not (yet) approach the righteousness of King Josiah, who in 2 Kings 23:7 "tore down the quarters of the Sodomites that were in the house of the LORD" (the Judean political equivalent of the Log Cabin Republicans), whereas President Trump has unfortunately aligned with the corrupt GOP establishment on this critical biblical issue. We mustn't forget that when explaining to the Hebrews His command to expunge the Canaanites from the Holy Land, God specifically warned, "you must not commit any of these abominations – neither your native-born nor the foreigner who lives among you." This is God's public-policy mandate for all residents of any land where He is Lord, including ours.

The true purpose of America's reprieve is repentance and realignment with God. If we fail to heed that, President Trump's heroic swamp-draining efforts will all be for naught, and America, too, will be wiped like a dish.