SECTIONS
Education
Print

Outrage: Teacher demands to know if 5th-graders are lesbians

Mom: 'What she did did affected my daughter in a way that now I'm having to go back and fix'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2020 at 7:31pm
Print

(THE BLAZE) An unnamed teacher is under fire after reportedly asking two fifth-grade girls if they are lesbians.

The incident took place in January at Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after rumors began circulating that the two fifth-grade girls were "dating."

The teacher got wind of the allegations and reportedly demanded — in front of the entire fifth-grade class — to know if the two girls were lesbians.

Parent Jezenia Gambino pulled her daughter out of the school because the child is apparently "too embarrassed" to return to the classroom. Gambino is now home schooling her daughter.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close little changed, but post gain for the week
Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial
Outrage: Teacher demands to know if 5th-graders are lesbians
Why the Roger Stone case should horrify you
Amy Klobuchar is the ultimate #GirlBoss
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×