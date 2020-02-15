Outrage: Teacher demands to know if 5th-graders are lesbians

(THE BLAZE) An unnamed teacher is under fire after reportedly asking two fifth-grade girls if they are lesbians.

The incident took place in January at Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after rumors began circulating that the two fifth-grade girls were "dating."

The teacher got wind of the allegations and reportedly demanded — in front of the entire fifth-grade class — to know if the two girls were lesbians.

Parent Jezenia Gambino pulled her daughter out of the school because the child is apparently "too embarrassed" to return to the classroom. Gambino is now home schooling her daughter.

