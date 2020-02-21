Parents outraged over teacher's unhinged lesson comparing Trump to Nazism and communism

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Baltimore County, where Trump is considered a ‘Nazi’ and Democrats who release dangerous El Salvadoran MS-13 gang members into the community are considered heroes.

Parents were outraged after a Baltimore County AP [Advanced Placement] history teacher showed 16-year-old students a slide comparing President Trump to Nazism and Communism.

A far-left teacher at Loch Raven High School this week pushed their radical Trump-hating agenda on to their students, and parents are furious.

