Parents outraged over teacher's unhinged lesson comparing Trump to Nazism and communism

District defends 'history lesson' that 'when taken out of context, could be misunderstood'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2020 at 4:32pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Baltimore County, where Trump is considered a ‘Nazi’ and Democrats who release dangerous El Salvadoran MS-13 gang members into the community are considered heroes.

Parents were outraged after a Baltimore County AP [Advanced Placement] history teacher showed 16-year-old students a slide comparing President Trump to Nazism and Communism.

A far-left teacher at Loch Raven High School this week pushed their radical Trump-hating agenda on to their students, and parents are furious.

