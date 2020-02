(NAIROBI WIRE) -- Controversial city preacher James Ng’ang’a was in Kajiado last week to pray for the country and ask for God’s forgiveness following the locust invasion in parts of the country.

Speaking last Friday after spending five days praying for the country, the Neno Evangelism church leader urged Kenyans to repent.

“It is not normal that the country has been invaded by desert locusts and having rain in the month of January,” he said.

