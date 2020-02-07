Pelosi wants video of her shredding Trump speech removed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is demanding that social media companies remove a video posted by the president featuring her stunt of ripping up his State of the Union message.

The video:

Her spokesman, Drew Hamill, told The Hill that Pelosi's office had told both Twitter and Facebook to take it down.

The Gateway Pundit reported: "Hamill also posted several complaints on Twitter, 'The American people know that the president has no qualms about lying to them – but it is a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, sources of news for millions, do the same. … The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests.'"

The Hill said Pelosi told her caucus: "I didn't go in there to tear up the speech, and I didn't eve care that he didn't shake my hand. In fact, who cares? But I'm a speed reader, so … I went like this through the speech. So I knew that it was a pack of lies. I knew it was a pack of lies, but I though, 'Well, let's see how it goes.'

"About a quarter through it I thought, 'You know – he's selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman. We cannot let this stand," the House speaker said. "So somewhere along the way realizing what was coming, I started to stack my papers in a way that were tear-able.'"

Members of Congress have pointed out federal law forbids the mutilation or destruction of federal documents and have asked for an investigation and possible prosecution.

Many were outraged because of the stories of Americans contained in the speech. They included the 100-year-old Tuskegee airman, a student given a scholarship, a veteran's widow and the wife of a veteran whose husband was brought back from Afghanistan.

The president on Wednesday was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the Senate on partisan lines.

Two can play this game, @SpeakerPelosi. Glad to finally put impeachment in the rear view mirror so we can get back to work for the people of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/YHXbIYxQ3A — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) February 5, 2020

On Thursday, Pelosi, who insists Trump has been "impeached for life," claimed the president's State of the Union address was a collection of untruths.

When asked afterward why she tore her copy of the speech, Pelosi responded, "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."