Pence demolishes Bloomberg over insult to farmers

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is from New York after all.
But even that might not excuse his lack of perspective about the work farmers do.
So Vice President Mike Pence posted a video explaining it, and putting Bloomberg in his place.
It started when some old comments from Bloomberg, about farmers, surfaced.
He said he could "teach anyone how to be a farmer."
That involved, he said, digging a hole, putting a seed in, adding dirt and water and "up comes the corn."
Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology
MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn”
The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz
— Pete (@PeterMentes) February 15, 2020
Bloomberg was explaining that he could teach anyone to be a farmer, but to work in information technology, well, that required "more grey matter."
So Pence, who has been a governor in a state where there's a lot of farming, looked back into the archives and pulled out a clip of the late, great Paul Harvey explaining farming, and farmers.
So God Made a Farmer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sbXSugMNyO
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 17, 2020
On social media, Will Carter pointed out that the "average farmer's knowledge" includes "but is not limited to: Chemistry and soil sciences, mechanical engineering, diesel mechanics, some veterinary science, some knowledge on wiring and electrical work, and a better understanding of the economy than the average stock broker."
And the anonymous "Hurricane Watcher" added, "And meteorology, emergency readiness and response, local political, employment skills, adult education/training, leadership, DYI industrial design, inventing, livestock breeding, and in some case equestrian skills."
Jeff Kiser said he worked on a farm, and Bloomberg's conclusion is "one of the most simplistic single digit IQ observations I have every heard:
Having worked on a farm, that is one of the most simplistic single digit IQ observations I have ever heard. I will bring up the other short person to explain it on his level pic.twitter.com/laVNmOpKMb
— Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) February 16, 2020
Explained Twitchy, an aggregator of Twitter social media comments, Harvey's narration "helps make Bloomberg's comments look even more ridiculous."