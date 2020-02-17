SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Pence demolishes Bloomberg over insult to farmers

WND

'So God made a farmer'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2020 at 5:23pm
Print

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is from New York after all.

But even that might not excuse his lack of perspective about the work farmers do.

So Vice President Mike Pence posted a video explaining it, and putting Bloomberg in his place.

It started when some old comments from Bloomberg, about farmers, surfaced.

TRENDING: Bloomberg camp rocked as complaint lists Mike's shockingly racist and sexist remarks

He said he could "teach anyone how to be a farmer."

That involved, he said, digging a hole, putting a seed in, adding dirt and water and "up comes the corn."

Bloomberg was explaining that he could teach anyone to be a farmer, but to work in information technology, well, that required "more grey matter."

So Pence, who has been a governor in a state where there's a lot of farming, looked back into the archives and pulled out a clip of the late, great Paul Harvey explaining farming, and farmers.

On social media, Will Carter pointed out that the "average farmer's knowledge" includes "but is not limited to: Chemistry and soil sciences, mechanical engineering, diesel mechanics, some veterinary science, some knowledge on wiring and electrical work, and a better understanding of the economy than the average stock broker."

And the anonymous "Hurricane Watcher" added, "And meteorology, emergency readiness and response, local political, employment skills, adult education/training, leadership, DYI industrial design, inventing, livestock breeding, and in some case equestrian skills."

Jeff Kiser said he worked on a farm, and Bloomberg's conclusion is "one of the most simplistic single digit IQ observations I have every heard:

Explained Twitchy, an aggregator of Twitter social media comments, Harvey's narration "helps make Bloomberg's comments look even more ridiculous."

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×