PETA: 'Pet' is a 'derogatory' term, so use this word instead

(FOX NEWS) -- Sorry everyone, not only are you walking your dog wrong — you’re referring to it wrong, too.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sparked some backlash after a spokesperson for the animal rights organization called the term “pet” derogatory, claiming that it patronizes the animal.

On the daytime television program "Good Morning Britain," Jennifer White of PETA attempted to explain the group’s position on the word “pet,” and suggested it should be switched with “more inclusive” terms like “companion” and “human carer.”

Read the full story ›