PETA whines about axed Super Bowl ad featuring anthem-kneeling bald eagle

On Friday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals took to Twitter to share their rejected Super Bowl ad, claiming its message must have been "too daring" for the NFL.

The minute-long ad showcases a multitude of cartoon animals all taking a knee as the national anthem plays to pay "homage to Kaepernick."

At the end of the commercial, a bald eagle is depicted kneeling before the words, "Respect is the right of every living being," and "#EndSpeciesism" appear.

THIS is the PETA #SuperBowl ad the @NFL apparently didn’t want you to see and pressured @FOXSports to snub. It envisions a world where respect is the right of every being and pays homage to Kaepernick and movements rejecting injustice. https://t.co/kD1osnKhuX #EndSpeciesism pic.twitter.com/clXzU79aZV — PETA (@peta) January 31, 2020

TRENDING: Senator shreds China's official virus story, hints at 'super laboratory'

There was nearly instantaneous backlash on Twitter.

Homage to Kapernick? He got dumped by 49ers for not playing good enough. He started kneeling for attention and claimed that was why he couldnt play. Given tryout. Now what? Homage to a phony little man who publicly disrespects those who gave him the freedom to make$$ playing game — C A G (@CAG35262200) February 1, 2020

Just another reason to love the NFL — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 31, 2020

Is the cup kneeling too? pic.twitter.com/rklOcV5hrK — Danny Saint (@CenterStageDS) January 31, 2020

Just another reason to love the NFL — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 31, 2020

PETA wrote more about their disappointment in a news release headlined: "Banned! NFL Blocks PETA'S New Super Bowl Commercial."

"The National Football League (NFL) apparently found our new Colin Kaepernick-inspired ad -- with its message of inclusion and respect -- too daring and pressured FOX to snub our commercial," the release said.

"PETA worked with a talented group of advertisers and artists who came up with the idea for our beautiful ad.

"Positively acknowledged by Kaepernick himself, this project pays homage to all movements that remind us to open our hearts and minds and reject all forms of injustice, including sexism, ableism, racism, ageism, homophobia, and speciesism," PETA stated.

PETA went on to explain why humans and animals are the same, what "speciesism" is and to say that the NFL is not concerned with equality.

"The NFL may be unconcerned with inequality, but we at PETA are activists who will continue to work to dismantle all forms oppression," PETA said.

FOX and the NFL have not commented publicly about the allegations.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.