Pew survey: U.S. voters put 'climate change' at bottom of priority list

Every major Democratic presidential candidate has made addressing "climate change" a major priority, warning of doom for mankind if fossil fuels are not drastically curbed or eliminated within the next decade.

Voters, however, don't share that concern, according to a Pew survey that found it to be ranked 17th of 18 priorities the government should address.

That result is consistent with Pew polls since 2007, when "global warming" was added to a list of priorities voters were asked to assess. In 2016, when the language was changed to "climate change," the issue was ranked third to last. In most years it's been second to last and in some at the very bottom.

This year, only "global trade" was ranked lower than "climate change."

The top two priorities were strengthening the economy and reducing health-care costs.

In an article published by the Climate Depot website, Donna Laframboise noted Gallup has conducted a poll every month that asks people to name the most important problem facing the country, and climate change has been conspicuously missing for the two decades the poll has been conducted.

The Pew Research Center survey is different. Respondents hear a list of pre-selected topics in random order and are asked regarding each item whether or not it should be a "top priority" for the president and Congress this year.

The survey was conducted Jan. 9-14 among 1,505 adults.

The list:

1. Strengthening the economy (70%)

2. Reducing health-care costs (69%)

3. The education system (68%)

4. Defending the country from future terrorist attacks (67%)

5. Taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound (67%)

6. Taking steps to make the Medicare system financially sound (67%)

7. Dealing with the problems of poor and needy people (60%)

8. Protecting the environment (56%)

9. Dealing with the issue of immigration (51%)

10. Improving the job situation (50%)

11. Reducing crime (50%)

12. Dealing with drug addiction (49%)

13. Reducing the budget deficit (48%)

14. Addressing race relations in this country (46%)

15. Strengthening the U.S. military (45%)

16. Improving the country’s roads, bridges and public transportation systems (45%)

17. Dealing with global climate change (44%)

18. Dealing with global trade issues (39%)