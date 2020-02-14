Philly Jesus sues Philadelphia after arrest at Christmas Village

(PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER) The local man known as Philly Jesus is suing the city and police over a December incident at Christmas Village in Center City where he claims his First Amendment and other rights were violated.

The Philadelphia figure, whose real name is Michael Grant, 33, initially entered his complaint with Philadelphia’s federal court last week, but was unable to pay the $400 filing fee. As Grant’s attorney, Vicki Piontek, wrote in the complaint, her client is homeless and without a regular source of income.

A judge has since waived that filing fee, court records show, allowing Grant’s case to proceed.

