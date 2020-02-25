Plot twist? Study concludes Edgar Allan Poe likely didn't kill himself

(STUDY FINDS) -- LANCASHIRE, England — Edgar Allan Poe, known for literary classics like The Raven and The Cask of Amontillado, is considered the original king of the macabre. Poe is a curious, almost larger than life historical figure known for his penchant for binge drinking, depression, and among many other unique features, marrying his cousin who was 13-years old at the time of the wedding. One of the most mysterious aspects of Poe’s legacy is his untimely death at the age of 40 after being found “delirious” and in “great distress” on the streets of Baltimore. The author was incoherent, rambling, and wearing someone else’s clothes when he was discovered, and after a few days spent in a local hospital he passed away.

Many believe that the author’s death was a deliberate act, but researchers at Lancaster University are challenging the notion that Poe killed himself.

Poe’s official death certificate was lost a long time ago, and a myriad of explanations have been proposed as to what exactly killed him; ranging from rabies to “brain congestion.” Suicide, though, has always been among the most widely believed possibilities.

Read the full story ›