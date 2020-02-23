Police ding records of innocent people with 120,000 'hate incidents'

Dozens of police agencies have been keeping track of "hate incidents" across the United Kingdom for several years, putting nearly 120,000 in the record books.

And those incidents – even though they are not crimes – can appear during criminal record checks, according to the U.K.'s Christian Institute, reports the Telegraph of London,

That means, that those reports of non-crimes "may stop accused [from] getting jobs."

TRENDING: Schiff threatens Trump: Pardoning Stone would be 'corruption'

The report comes in light of a recent lawsuit by businessman Harry Miller, who had been accused of a "hate incident" that was not a crime. He fought the decision by Humberside Police to keep it on his record and recently won.

A High Court judge ruled Feb. 14 the Hate Crime Operational Guidelines that inform police work nationally had been unlawfully used to interfere with Miller's freedom of speech.

Now the Telegraph has reviewed records and discovered thousands of "non-crime hate incidents" have been put on the records of various individuals.

The Miller case did not strike down the Hate Crime Operational Guidelines, and the case is under appeal.

The guidelines claim any action perceived to be motivated by hostility towards religion, race or transgender identity must be recorded "irrespective of whether there is any evidence to identify the hate element," the Telegraph said.

Thirty-four police departments recorded 119,934 claims against individuals from 2014 through 2019.

Miller had been accused of a "transphobic" social media statement.

The report said the High Court found the force had a "chilling effect" on Miller's free speech rights by visiting his place of work and suggesting he may face prosecution.

Miller had been confronted at work by a "community cohesion officer" after using social media for a variety of comments.

But Justice Julian Knowles compared the actions of the police to the Stasi and Gestapo. He ruled the tweets were lawful and said there was not "the slightest risk" that Miller would commit a criminal offense by continuing to tweet.

The judge also found the woman who complained about Miller, identified only as Mrs. B, was at times "at the outer margin of rationality."

But other cases have turned out differently. Recently, Maya Forstater, a tax expert, lost her job after being accused of making "offensive" social media statements, the report said.