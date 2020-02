(WPMI) -- CITRONELLE, Ala. -- Recent shootings in what are supposed to be sacred places moved Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris to try and keep Citronelle churches safe.

"One thing we did do about two weeks ago, I sent out a memo for all my officers to drive their vehicles to church," said Norris.

There are rules officers must follow for safekeeping at churches.

Read the full story ›