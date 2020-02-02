'Out of the political closet': Bill Kristol says 'we are all Democrats now'

(DAILY CALLER) Political pundit Bill Kristol tweeted “we are all Democrats now” on Saturday, drawing strong reactions from Trump supporters all over the internet.

“Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then,” Kristol wrote. “But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now.”

Kristol, who served as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct Weekly Standard until it folded in 2018, was likely reacting to the Senate’s 51-49 vote to disallow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Only two Republicans, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine Sen. Susan Collins, broke ranks to side with Democrats who had hoped to bring former national security advisor John Bolton and others to testify against the president.

