Poll: People scared of buying Corona beer amid coronavirus-pandemic fears

(NEWSWEEK) People are scared of buying Corona beer amid coronavirus fears, according to a poll conducted by the market research company YouGov.
"Unfortunately for one of America's favorite beers, that fear has extended to [Corona] even though the illness has nothing to do with the adult beverage," YouGov stated on its website Wednesday.
YouGov polled U.S. adults to find the negative or positive comments circulating around the popular beer and indicated the results using a "buzz score." At the beginning of January, Corona beer had a high "buzz score" of 75. That has dipped down to 51 by late February, even though there is no connection between Corona beers and the coronavirus.