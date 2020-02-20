Porn shot at Santa Monica Public Library during business hours sparks outrage

(KCBS) A porn stunt apparently done to get clicks is provoking outrage after news surfaced that an adult film was shot inside a local public library.

The video is more than ten minutes in length and was shot on Santa Monica city streets and then inside the Santa Monica Public Library – Ocean Park Branch.

The video – which shows a woman exposing herself – outside Santa Monica streets and even outside John Muir Elementary, then carrying out sex acts inside the library.

