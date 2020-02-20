SECTIONS
Powerful antibiotic discovered using machine learning for 1st time

Team at MIT says halicin kills some of the world's most-dangerous strains

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2020 at 5:50pm
(LONDON GUARDIAN) A powerful antibiotic that kills some of the most dangerous drug-resistant bacteria in the world has been discovered using artificial intelligence.

The drug works in a different way to existing antibacterials and is the first of its kind to be found by setting AI loose on vast digital libraries of pharmaceutical compounds.

Tests showed that the drug wiped out a range of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, including Acinetobacter baumannii and Enterobacteriaceae, two of the three high-priority pathogens that the World Health Organization ranks as “critical” for new antibiotics to target.

