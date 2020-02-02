SECTIONS
Powerful drug combo offers potential osteoarthritis relief

'This is potentially a therapy that can be translated to the clinic quite easily'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2020 at 1:52pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- SAN DIEGO — Two may be better than one, at least when it comes to fighting arthritis. Recent research at the Salk Gene Expression Laboratory has found that a combination of two osteoarthritis drugs is better than either one alone. In fact, researchers say the medicinal cocktail actually reversed signs of the condition in rats.

Osteoarthritis, known as “wear and tear” arthritis, causes joint stiffness and pain. Over time, the cartilage that cushions bones breaks down and there is overgrowth on the underlying bones. So far, pain relievers and joint replacement surgery are about the only remedies offered for the 30 million U.S. adults who have this disease.

But that may change with the powerful one-two punch drug combo currently being studied for potential use in humans.

