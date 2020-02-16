Priests argue parents have right to know before minor given abortion

The state of Indiana has a "compelling" interest "to promote the public health, safety, and welfare of its citizens, and this includes protecting those, particularly minors, who may be harmed by abortion."

So contends a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by the American Freedom Law Center in a lawsuit challenging the state's law requiring parental consent for any minor seeking an abortion.

"Supporters of abortion, specifically including those who profit from it, often claim that they want abortion to be 'safe, legal, and rare.' Yet, as this and countless other cases demonstrate, their paramount concern is to keep abortion 'legal,' often rejecting any effort by the states to ensure that abortion is truly 'safe' – of course, it is never 'safe' for the unborn child whose life is ended by the abortion – and further arguing that any regulation that might have the incidental effect of making abortion 'rare' is automatically declared unlawful," said AFLC Senior Counsel David Yerushalmi.

"We are hopeful that the current justices of the Supreme Court will take up cases such as this in order to make clear that states have the authority to enact laws to protect their citizens, specifically including minors, from the harm caused by abortion," he said.

TRENDING: Ohio becomes latest state to consider bill banning sex changes for minors

AFLC filed its friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of Priests for Life and Rachel's Vineyard in the case Kristina Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the parental-consent law.

Robert Muise, AFLC co-founder, argued Indiana's parental-notice law "promotes Indiana's compelling interests in protecting the health, safety, and long-term welfare of minors who seek court-authorized abortions."

"Indiana's notice law serves these interests by requiring parental consultation before a minor makes an irrevocable and profoundly consequential decision," he said.

The law passed in 2017 provides that "even where a juvenile court permits an abortion on a minor to go forward without parental consent, parents must still be given notice of the abortion unless the judge also finds such notice is not in the minor’s best interests."

AFLC said Indiana "has a valid purpose for enacting this parental notice provision."

The brief notes the law "provide parents with critical aspects of their daughter's medical history, give them context for any post-abortion mental or emotional distress their daughter may incur, and put them on notice that perhaps their daughter needs more guidance in her sexual behavior."

AFLC cited the testimonies of abortion victims "who have been harmed in a profound way by this deadly procedure."

"AFLC believes that it is imperative that the court hear the voices of these abortion victims because these testimonies demonstrate that what is needed is more regulations like those enacted by Indiana, not less. As argued in the brief, striking down Indiana’s law makes it harder to protect women such as these. Make no mistake, abortion is not only fatal to the unborn; it is exceedingly harmful to women as these testimonies vividly illustrate. And this harm will only be greater when the abortion victim is a minor," the legal team explained.

The objective of the rule, the brief explains, is "to protect the health and welfare of minors who seek court-authorized abortions."

"The notice requirement assists parents in their role as the primary caretakers of their minor children. The long-term negative effects of abortion, as the testimonies submitted with this brief demonstrate, are real."

Testimonies were submitted with the brief.

"I was 17 at the time and was not accompanied by my parents," said one abortion victim.