Primary challenge: Network news anchor runs against AOC

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the loudest voices in Congress since the New York Democrat was elected in 2018.

But suddenly, the lightning rod for controversy could be silenced, as she's facing a Democratic primary challenge from a network news anchor.

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, the longtime CNBC correspondent and anchor who left the network in September 2018, is tossing her hat in the ring, looking to unseat the member of her own party.

"I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants," said Caruso-Cabrera. "I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I've had. That's why I'm running."

Most recently, she became a CNBC contributor upon her departure from CNBC, and has been serving on the board of directors for the financial-services company Beneficient.

She was with CNBC for more than two decades as co-anchor of "Power Lunch" as well as the network's chief international correspondent.

She published a book in 2010 titled "You Know I'm Right: More Prosperity, Less Government," which calls for "fiscal conservatism, limited government and personal responsibility."

Thus far, about a dozen candidates are in the race for the 14th District seat, covering parts of Queens and the Bronx.

As WND previously reported, it's possible the entire district could be completely eliminated through redistricting in the 2020 Census.

According to her CNBC biography, "Caruso-Cabrera has covered a wide range of stories from the 2008 financial crisis to U.S. elections to the debt crisis in Greece and the Brexit vote. She has traveled the world reporting live from Cuba, Iran, Ukraine, Iraq, Italy, Russia, Venezuela and Latin America, among many others.

"She joined CNBC from WTSP-TV in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she spent four years as a general assignment reporter covering crime and hurricanes. Prior to that, Caruso-Cabrera was a special projects producer for Univision where she gained experience covering Latin America. She began her career in 1990 while in college, as a stringer for the New York Times, reporting for the education section."

"She has also been awarded Broadcaster of the Year from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and was named one of the '100 Most Influential Hispanics' in the country by Hispanic Business magazine. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Wellesley College."

