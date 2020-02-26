Prison officials 'fear Weinstein may try to kill himself like Jeffrey Epstein'

(DAILY MAIL) -- Prison bosses are reportedly worried about how to handle Harvey Weinstein while he is in jail, fearing he may commit suicide - just like Jeffrey Epstein.
Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Monday and officials at New York prisons are said to be concerned another high-profile inmate could take his own life.
Billionaire Epstein hanged himself last August in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.