SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money U.S.
Print

Prison officials 'fear Weinstein may try to kill himself like Jeffrey Epstein'

'Could house him in a private section of Rikers Island with round-the-clock surveillance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2020 at 5:10pm
Print

(DAILY MAIL) -- Prison bosses are reportedly worried about how to handle Harvey Weinstein while he is in jail, fearing he may commit suicide - just like Jeffrey Epstein.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Monday and officials at New York prisons are said to be concerned another high-profile inmate could take his own life.

Billionaire Epstein hanged himself last August in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×