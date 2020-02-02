Pro-life Democrats 'fed up' with party's 'abortion extremism'

(BREITBART) Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America, has threatened to withdraw support from candidates who would exclude pro-life Democrats from the party.

“We’ve had enough,” Ms. Day told Catholic News Agency (CNA) this week following an encounter with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who said he would be willing to live without the support of pro-life voters in order to maintain his total support for abortion-on-demand.

As Breitbart News reported, Buttigieg told Ms. Day that there is no room for the pro-life position in the Democrat Party and that he would never support any restrictions on abortion.

