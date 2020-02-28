SECTIONS
Pro-life group to spend $3M to support opponent of pro-life candidate

'More than fishy': Organization has poor record at fundraising

WND News Services
February 28, 2020
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The Georgia Life Alliance, a pro-life organization, announced this week it would spend at least $3 million on an ad blitz for appointed US Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Pro-life Republicans have doubts about Senator Loeffler because of her leadership at Grady Memorial Hospital and her connections to the WNBA.

Loeffler is running against Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) in the primary for US Senator from Georgia.

Doug Collins is pro-life and a grassroots favorite.

