Pro-lifers seek protection from extreme harassment at abortion clinic

A prominent legal team from the Thomas More Society has gone to court seeking a ruling that would halt the harassment – and worse – of those to stand outside the Bristol Regional Women's Center abortion clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, trying to convince women to allow their unborn babies to live.

The allegations are being made against various escorts – those who act as abortion clinic guards and try to prevent pro-life protesters from having any access to clients.

The allegations are stunning, including claims of "stalking," "shouting through a bullhorn pointed directly in my face," "held a sign in my face," "stepped on my feet," "acting very sexual," "kicked my sign into the street," as well of accusations of "sodomy," and more.

The result is predictable.

"These incidents have caused me significant mental suffering and distress, and have caused me to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, and molested," explained the pro-life victim.

See the evidence (be warned of offensive language throughout):

Michael McHale, of the Thomas More Society, said the offenders are targeting Erika Schanzenbach.

They "subject Schanzenbach to a variety of abuses, including surrounding her and blocking her from view with large, open umbrellas; licking her arms; following her very closely wherever she walks – even back to her vehicle hundreds of feet away from the abortion facility; stealing and destroying her leaflets; and hurling profanities, taunts, and obscene gestures directly in her face. "

"These actions are blatantly illegal, and they are unacceptable in a civilized society," McHale said. "Everyone has the right to peacefully advocate their beliefs on public streets and sidewalks without being bullied into silence. While we continue to ask local authorities to stop this illegal abuse, we are eager to help Ms. Schanzenbach secure some measure of relief in civil court."

The legal team has filed multiple petitions for orders of protection against the pro-abortion activists. A court hearing is scheduled in a few weeks.

"These abusers boast online about their illegal conduct, identifying themselves as 'Pro-Choice Bristol.' Their Facebook-posted 'Pink Manifesto' states that they will 'use any means necessary to physically block' pro-life witnesses 'from sight' and will do 'anything at all not being enforced equally for the protection of patients whether demonstrably legal or not,'" the society reported.

The law firm identified the alleged offender as Denise Skeen, along with her adult daughters, Alethea and Rowan.

"Each is named as a respondent in petitions for court orders of protection. Also named is Cheryl Hanzlik, who on multiple occasions has attempted to cause permanent hearing damage by pointing a bullhorn blaring loud police siren sounds directly into Schazenbach's face," the legal team reported.

"Ms. Schanzenbach has been terrorized while exercising her freedom to peacefully express her opinion," McHale declared. "She has been stalked, threatened, and frightened, while attempting to share life-affirming alternatives with abortion-minded women – something that she is fully within her constitutional rights to do. We expect the court to protect Ms. Schanzenbach to the full extent of the law."