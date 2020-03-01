SECTIONS
Proposed California bill would pay meth users to stay sober

Offered by same lawmaker who sponsored bill to decriminalize intentionally infecting someone with HIV

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2020 at 7:25pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A newly proposed California bill would provide financial benefits to methamphetamine users who stay sober.

SB-888, introduced by San Francisco Democrat State Sen. Scott Wiener, would expand Medi-Cal treatment options, including programs that motivate meth users to stay sober by offering vouchers or cash.

The bill “intends to make these programs accessible on a wider scale by authorizing them to be reimbursable by Medi-Cal,” according to a statement from Wiener.

Wiener described the effort as a “proven method to help people get & stay sober.”

