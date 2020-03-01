Proposed California bill would pay meth users to stay sober

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A newly proposed California bill would provide financial benefits to methamphetamine users who stay sober.

SB-888, introduced by San Francisco Democrat State Sen. Scott Wiener, would expand Medi-Cal treatment options, including programs that motivate meth users to stay sober by offering vouchers or cash.

The bill “intends to make these programs accessible on a wider scale by authorizing them to be reimbursable by Medi-Cal,” according to a statement from Wiener.

Wiener described the effort as a “proven method to help people get & stay sober.”

