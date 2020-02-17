Prosecutor: Prince Andrew groped girls 'out in the open'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands said it is hard to investigate the alleged sex crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew because of attempts to silence victims.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last week, the top prosecutor for the island, Denise George, said nondisclosure agreements enforced by the Epstein estate has made her investigation nearly impossible. She added that the agreements are being used to "conceal the criminal activity of Epstein and his associates who are still there."

One such incident, according to George, includes an allegation that Andrew would openly grope underage girls.

