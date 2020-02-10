Race card alive and well with Democratic left

The rabid, radical Democratic left, bent on destroying not just President Donald J. Trump, but all those who oppose their efforts, have stepped up their divisive game. Using targets like Rush Limbaugh and my clients Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Chief Justice Roy Moore, Laura Loomer and George Zimmerman, it is yet another open season to brand anyone the left disagrees with as "racists." I, too, am one of their targets.

As just two recent examples, the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and presidential candidate Joseph Biden wasted no time cheaply jumping on the news that conservative icon Rush Limbaugh has terminal stage 4 lung cancer, and claiming that he is not worthy of his justly deserved award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, given to him by President Trump. It came as no surprise that they smeared Rush as a racist who does not deserve this honor.

However predictable for AOC, here is what this childish half-wit socialist venomously spewed on Rush:

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is an extraordinary sacred award. … We're talking about putting someone on the same level as Rosa Parks, you know, for example in terms of their contributions to American progress. … Rush Limbaugh is a virulent racist, but even just on top of that, to do it in the middle of a State of the Union and not even dignify it with its own ceremony – there's all sorts of norms that are being violated, not just for people's humanity, but also it truly just cheapens the value of it." [John Bowden, "Ocasio-Cortez: 'Nauseating' for Trump to Put Limbaugh 'On the Same Level' as Rosa Parks," The Hill, Feb. 5, 2020.]

Not to be undone, the criminal Joe Biden had this to add, also jumping on the grave of a dying man:

"Rush Limbaugh spent his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people …" – meaning that Rush is a racist.

Ironically, and true to form – given Biden's more than impaired physical and mental state, where he can barely remember where he is and what he is doing at any given time – this dishonest serial plagiarist and Ukrainian bribery and shakedown artist seems to characteristically go blank on the remarks he made about Barack Obama's "blackness" during the 2008 presidential campaign.

Stated Biden, "I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook man."

Translated that means Biden believes that most blacks not only don't speak like his white self, but are also unkempt and filthy.

Not to be undone, in the wake of their rival Biden's reverse racist attack, other presidential candidates jumped on the race-baiting bandwagon. Pete Buttigieg, aka "Little Petey," had this to declare, on the 25th birthday of Trayvon Martin no less, in a widely publicized, defamatory and libelous tweet:

"Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How may 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, and fear." Pete Buttigieg #BlacklivesMatter 11:12 am.

Little Petey's tweet is notable for its libel – having smeared my client George Zimmerman with the tar of "white supremacy." Zimmerman, acquitted of murder in the death of Trayvon Martin, has already sued Martin family lawyer Benjamin Crump, HarperCollins, members of the Martin family, including but not limited to Trayvon's dishonest mother, Sabrina Fulton, who is now running for political office in South Florida, and the state of Florida for defamation and abuse of process respectively, in allegedly conspiring to present a fraudulent witness during the criminal trial. Go to www.larryklayman.com to read amended complaint.

None other than world-class Kansas City and Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has bravely acknowledged the truth about Zimmerman acting in self-defense, for which he was deluged with vicious criticism. Before that another black icon, Kobe Bryant, also refused to condemn George. May his great soul rest in peace, something that has been denied to my client, despite his acquittal.

But the current crop of white presidential candidates do not have the honesty much less the class of Mahomes or Kobe. Also jumping on the reverse racist bandwagon was, you guessed it, Pocahontas herself, the irrepressible and pathologically lying socialist presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. She tweeted:

"My heart goes out to @Sabrina Fulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.

"We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children – especially young Black boys – can grow up safe and free."

Breibart had this to say about Warren's outrageous use of the race card and her mimicking of Little Petey's "whorish" gambit to cozy up to left-leaning black voters:

"Warren did not mention that Martin was shot and killed in self-defense on Feb. 26, 2012. Charges were brought against George Zimmerman, the man who shot Martin, but the New York Times reports a jury dismissed them after Zimmerman described how Martin 'knocked him to the ground, punched him and slammed his head repeatedly against the sidewalk.'" ["Elizabeth Warren Uses Trayvon Martin's Birthday to Drive Gun Control," Breibart, Feb. 6, 2020.]

As with my other clients who have been defamed repeatedly and made radioactive by Democratic politicians and their enabling Fake News leftist media, Little Petey and Pocahontas have just bought themselves defamation lawsuits, which George Zimmerman has just authorized yours truly to file in the next days. Stay tuned.

In this day and age of outright war with the left, it is no longer possible to turn the proverbial other cheek and ignore these outrages. If we do not fight back, peacefully and legally in court and elsewhere, what is the alternative? To live in a hate-filled divided nation where the races are turned against each other and politicians and others of all stripes can say and do as they please without consequence.

My brave clients and I will have none of it, and you fellow patriots are duty-bound to join our cause before the republic is totally torn asunder by these despicable forces of the left.

Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and join and support our Justice League to help me and our staff return this country to one nation under God, for liberty and justice for all, without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex or nationality.

