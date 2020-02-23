Red light district tours to be banned in Amsterdam from April

(LONELY PLANET) The new rules will come into effect on 1 April and will protect the medieval district, also called De Wallen, from the increasing effects of overtourism. While the area has a reputation for hedonism, many visitors are not aware it’s also a residential area. A licensing system for guides were introduced in 2018 which has helped but now the city is ready to take it a step further.

These tours cause issues with overcrowding in the district as they often stop and linger at popular spots, and Algemeen Dagblad reported that up to 30 groups can stop at Oudekerksplein – a central square – every hour in peak times. In a recent survey, sex workers also supported the move, with 80% saying these kind of tours were bad for their business.

