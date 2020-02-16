SECTIONS
Refugee camp grows on U.S.-Mexico border

INVASION USA

In Matamoros, thousands of asylum seekers wait in an encampment for their asylum cases to be heard

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2020 at 7:44pm
(AL JAZEERA) Preparing for lunch hour, Maria* adds firewood to her wide mud stove shaded by a tarp shelter amid hundreds of similar structures home to asylum seekers like her, waiting for months in this camp with hopes to cross the border, just a few paces away, into the United States.

Maria, 38, serves grilled meat, rice, salad and tortillas for lunch to some of her neighbours encamped on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, just across from Brownsville, Texas.

Dozens of other cooking fires like Maria's burn throughout the camp all day. Hundreds of mismatched camping tents cluster between the scraggly mesquite trees, picked clean for firewood. Families without tents sleep under plastic tarps hoisted over branches and tied to wooden stakes in the mud.

