Report: Evidence of flagrant bias by Roger Stone juror grows

The foreperson of the jury that convicted Trump associate Roger Stone already has been revealed to be an anti-Trump activist, a failed Democratic political candidate and as having spent time mocking Stone's arrest before she was on his jury.

Now it's been revealed by the Gateway Pundit that there's more to Tomeka Hart's open antagonism to Trump and his associates.

Little of which, apparently, was disclosed to the court when she was picked for that jury.

The report said a new image has emerged of Hart alongside former Democratic chair Donna Brazile. And writer Mike Cernovich explained on social media Hart was the author of an anti-Trump article, and was a juror on the Stone case.

"She has an active social media profile," he wrote. "How … did a judge approve this far left wing activist as a fair and impartial juror?"

The author of this article was a juror on the Roger Stone case. She has an active social media profile. How in the F-CK did a judge approve this far left wing activist as a fair and impartial juror? https://t.co/4JCbz7hmxb pic.twitter.com/AYWZ5AEmVS — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2020

The report also revealed Hart worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and is behind the retweeting of "a nasty tweet about Roger Stone."

She also, the report said, was "all-in" on the Russia collusion hoax.

The GP reported, "Tomeka Hart testified during the jury selection that she had no biases against Roger Stone and that she 'hardly paid attention' to the Russia investigation, but she specifically attacked Stone on Twitter shortly after he was arrested."

The new evidence of a bias is the fact that Hart posted an NPR article that attacked Roger Stone a little over a year ago.

Hart's posting said, "Brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery."

Hart moved into the headlines when, as part of Stone's case, a recommendation came from the prosecutors for up to nine years in jail for him. It immediately drew protests that that was unfair.

President Trump, in fact, said as much on his social media.

As a result, the four prosecutors on the case "withdrew," and Hart jumped to their defense publicly, identifying herself and stating she "can't keep quiet any longer."

Once her name was known, her past anti-Trump, anti-Stone activism was made public, and questions arose about why she was allowed to be on the jury with such public biases.

Typically a potential juror with such strong opinion in the pending case would not be allowed on a jury. If they would be on a jury, with such biases, a judge typically would throw out the verdict and schedule a new trial with an impartial jury.

The Daily Mail reported just days ago that, "Stone supporters were shocked when a review of Hart's social media posts showed that she posted on Twitter mocking Stone's dramatic arrest prior to being seated on the jury, and frequently denounced Trump, including calling the president and his supporters racists."

In her political statement supporting the Stone prosecutors, Hart wrote, "'I have kept my silence for months. Initially, it was for my safety. Then, I decided to remain silent out of fear of politicizing the matter. But I can't keep quiet any longer. I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis – the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial."

She added, "It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice. For that, I wanted to speak up for them and ask you to join me in thanking them for their service."

She ran for Congress, and failed, in 2012. Her public statements reveal she's been in anti-Trump rallies and protests.

The judge in the case, Amy Berman Jackson, not only allowed Hart's anti-Trump views in the jury room, but also refused to allow a defense request to remove another possible juror, one who was an Obama-era press official with "anti-Trump views."